MP Jo Cox's widower Brendan to deliver alternative Christmas message

The husband of murdered MP Jo Cox will deliver this year's alternative Christmas message - in which he will call for an end to the "rise of hatred". Brendan Cox, whose politician wife was shot dead in June, will pay tribute to her and touch on the "awful year for our family" in the broadcast on December 25. But he will also tell viewers that now is the "moment to reach out to somebody that might disagree with us". The speech will air on Channel 4. Last month, neo-Nazi Thomas Mair, 53, was convicted of shooting and stabbing to death the 41-year-old mother-of-two in her Batley and Spen constituency days before the EU referendum.

Cox will tell viewers that now is the "moment to reach out to somebody that might disagree with us". In the message, which is traditionally billed as an alternative to the Queen's annual Christmas Day address, Mr Cox will say: "Jo loved Christmas, the games, the traditions, the coming together of friends and family and above all the excitement of our kids. "This year we'll try to remember how lucky we were to have Jo in our lives for so long - and not how unlucky we were to have her taken from us. "2016 has been an awful year for our family, and it's been a divisive one for the wider world."

