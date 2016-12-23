Search for British woman feared overboard during Queen Mary 2 cruise

The Queen Mary 2 pictured earlier this year in Sydney. Credit: Peterswald Hugh ABACA/PA Images

A search is underway for a 74-year-old British woman thought to have fallen overboard during a cruise on the Queen Mary 2 ocean liner.

The woman was on a tour of the Caribbean which left New York on Thursday. The cruise ship - the flagship ocean liner of the Cunard company - has turned back to help look for her.

We can confirm that Queen Mary 2 has altered course to search for a missing guest, presumed overboard. The ship left New York yesterday, December 22, on a 12-night Caribbean itinerary. Cunard's care team is offering all support to the family. – Cunard spokesperson

The US Coast Guard is involved in the search, having launched a C-130 fixed wing plane and an HH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to scour the sea.