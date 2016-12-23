Severe gales continue in the far north tonight

This Evening and Tonight:

Wet and windy weather will soon clear south-east England, leaving a breezy, clear, dry night in the south. Further north, it will stay very windy with blustery and wintry showers, especially north of the Central Belt.

Christmas Eve:

Another very windy day in the north with frequent heavy showers, again these wintry on hills. It'll be mainly dry further south with sunny spells.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Mild start on Christmas Day as Storm Conor approaches bringing rain and locally strong winds. Rain clearing south-east with wintry showers into Boxing day for northern parts. Tuesday more settled.

