Some UK universities 'no-go zones' for Jewish students because of anti-Semitism, academic claims

Some UK universities are considered "no-go zones" for Jewish students because of alleged high levels of anti-Semitism.

Clampdowns on supposed anti-Semitic incidents are not being carried out because of institutions' fear of offending potential benefactors in the Middle East, according to an academic leader.

In recent months, a number of incidents have been reported of Jewish students claiming physical or verbal assault.

Meanwhile, a review of anti-Semitism at the Oxford University Labour Club in August found "clear" examples of racism against Jews.

Similarly, in October a committee of MPs found that comments by the president of the National Union of Students describing Birmingham University as a "Zionist outpost" smacked of "outright racism".