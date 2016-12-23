Storm Barbara brings severe gales, especially to the north

Today:

Met Office warnings remain in force for severe gales and heavy rain, especially across the north-west. The wet and very windy weather will spread south and east across the country later in the day, but become less severe.

Tonight:

Wet and windy weather will soon clear south-east England, leaving a breezy, clear, dry night in the south. Further north, it will stay windy with blustery and sometimes wintry showers.

