Travel and power affected as Storm Barbara batters the UK

A severe weather warning for northern and western parts of Scotland has been issued as Storm Barbara batters the UK. The storm has disrupted power lines and travel and led to several schools being closed for the day. The Met Office issued an amber "be prepared" warning into Friday evening. Two separate "be aware" warnings have been issued for northern areas - with gusts of up to 60 to 70mph expected - and northern England, South West and Wales.

Storm Barbara has begun to take its toll across Scotland. Credit: Reuters

Although we need to be prepared for storms Barbara and Conor, it's important to note that there will also be some less unsettled weather for many on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. – Dan Harris, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist

Gusts of almost 120mph swirled around the summit of Cairn Gorm at 11am, while gusts of 68mph were recorded in Stornoway in Lewis and 75mph at Mona on Anglesey in Wales on Friday afternoon. Engineers were working to reconnect power supplies in a number of properties in Aberdeenshire, Moray and on the Western Isles. More than a hundred schools were closed due to bad weather in the Highlands.

A dog walker at Porthcawl, South Wales, on Friday. Credit: PA

Ferry services

There have been several cancellations to some ferry services while revised schedules and cancellation of flights to the islands are also expected. Ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne said more than half its services have been cancelled for the duration of Friday.

Train services

A revised timetable is in place in some areas. Travellers are advised to check the latest conditions before venturing out.

Flooding

Eight flood warnings have been issued for Tayside, the Borders and Easter Ross, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency said. Scotland's transport minister Humza Yousaf said: "Ministers have been receiving regular updates on the impact of the severe weather across this week. "We are expecting the worst of the disruption today when winds are expected to reach 90mph." Eight further flood alerts have been issued around the country. The Local Government Association (LGA) - which represents local councils across England and Wales - said they will issue renewed advice on how to deal with flash flooding. Councils have also stockpiled more than one million tonnes of grit roads, they added.

