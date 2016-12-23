Two found guilty on terror funding charges after using aid convoy to send cash to Syria

Two men, one of them the uncle of a jihadi fighter, have been found guilty of funding terrorism after they used a Syria-bound aid convoy to smuggle cash to fighters.

Syed Hoque faces jail after he was found guilty of two charges of funding terrorism, while his "fixer", Mashoud Miah, was convicted on one count by a majority.

The aid convoys had been unwittingly used in the scheme, the Old Bailey heard, but the case raises the question of whether the convoys have the capacity to uncover abuses.

The court heard how former probation officer Hoque sent £4,500 to his nephew who was fighting with an al-Qaeda-linked group in Syria.

In incriminating WhatsApp exchanges, Hoque's nephew, Mohammed Choudhury, 26, begged for money to buy a Dragunov sniper rifle.

Hoque was put in touch with gas engineer Miah, who travelled to and from Syria with aid convoys in 2012 and 2013.

Miah, who was convicted of helping Hoque get £1,500 to Syria, was cleared of a further charge over an alleged plot to create a "night team" in Syria.

Giving evidence, Hoque admitted sending money to his nephew via Miah because he was fighting "in defence of those who cannot defend themselves".

But he denied knowing his nephew was with an al Qaeda-linked group.

Miah told jurors the Syrian people needed help and "had every right to be defended".