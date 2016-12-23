UK shopper Christmas warning over fake wands and other goods

Shoppers are being warned to be on alert for fake goods over the Christmas period after it emerged massive hauls are being intercepted at Britain's borders.

Among the fake items seized at border control in recent weeks include aftershave, cuddly toys, trainers, scarves and Harry Potter wands.

During one huge haul, a total of 83,000 unauthentic goods were confiscated at airports across a six-day period in early December.

Other items part of the seizures - valued at over £1 million - included fake Burberry scarves, 3,000 counterfeit Pokemon, Nintendo and Minecraft cuddly toys, fake Louis Vuitton handbags, PlayStation PS3 controllers and Nike Air Max trainers.