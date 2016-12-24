- ITV Report
Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will re-asses UN ties after vote demanding send to settlements
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the country will re-assess its ties with the United Nations after the Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building.
In broadcast comments, Mr Netanyahu said: "I instructed the foreign ministry to complete within a month a re-evaluation of all our contacts with the United Nations, including the Israeli funding of UN institutions and the presence of UN representatives in Israel.
"I have already instructed to stop about 30 million shekels (£6.3 million) in funding to five UN institutions, five bodies, that are especially hostile to Israel ... and there is more to come."
The vote calling for an end to Israeli settlements passed the 15-member council on Friday after the US broke with a long-standing policy of diplomatically shielding Israel, and did not wield its veto power as it had on many times before.
Mr Netanyahu called the US veto "shameful".
For decades, Israel has pursued a policy of constructing Jewish settlements on territory including the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem which was captured by Israel in the 1967 war with its Arab neighbours.
Most countries view Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as illegal and an obstacle to peace - a view Israel rejects.