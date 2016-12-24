Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will re-asses UN ties after vote demanding send to settlements

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the country will re-assess its ties with the United Nations after the Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building.

In broadcast comments, Mr Netanyahu said: "I instructed the foreign ministry to complete within a month a re-evaluation of all our contacts with the United Nations, including the Israeli funding of UN institutions and the presence of UN representatives in Israel.

"I have already instructed to stop about 30 million shekels (£6.3 million) in funding to five UN institutions, five bodies, that are especially hostile to Israel ... and there is more to come."