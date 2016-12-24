Braintree house fire: Tributes to mother and daughter killed

Tributes have been paid to a "much loved" mother and daughter who were killed in a house fire just days before Christmas.

Alina Kordaszewska, 41, and her daughter Emila, 11, died in the blaze on South Street in Braintree, Essex on Wednesday.

The provisional cause of their deaths has been recorded as smoke inhalation.

Two women aged 43 and 18 managed to escape the fire.