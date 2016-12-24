- ITV Report
-
Braintree house fire: Tributes to mother and daughter killed
Tributes have been paid to a "much loved" mother and daughter who were killed in a house fire just days before Christmas.
Alina Kordaszewska, 41, and her daughter Emila, 11, died in the blaze on South Street in Braintree, Essex on Wednesday.
The provisional cause of their deaths has been recorded as smoke inhalation.
Two women aged 43 and 18 managed to escape the fire.
Alina’s husband, Rafal Kordaszewski said: "Alina and I were married for nearly 20 years.
"We grew up together as children and married when we were 21. We had our first daughter, Milena, 18, then our youngest daughter, Emila.
"We came to England ten years ago and moved to Braintree.
"Alina and Emila were very much loved and we will miss them greatly.
He continued: "We would like to thank everyone for their support and everything they have done for us.
"We have had so much support from our friends and the community. We are overwhelmed by their generosity.
"Friends have also brought us clothes and food and have helped us with housing.”