Christmas Day: Mild and windy with rain in places

This Evening and Tonight:

There will be rain in the north-west this evening which will spread south-eastwards, bringing cloudier, windier and milder conditions across most of the UK overnight. Some hill snow is possible in Scotland.

Sunday:

Storm Conor will bring severe gales in the far north, but it'll turn colder and clearer with wintry showers later. Elsewhere a cloudy and damp Christmas day, and quite windy.

Amanda Houston has the latest national forecast: