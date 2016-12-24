- ITV Report
-
Christmas Day: Mild and windy with rain in places
This Evening and Tonight:
There will be rain in the north-west this evening which will spread south-eastwards, bringing cloudier, windier and milder conditions across most of the UK overnight. Some hill snow is possible in Scotland.
Sunday:
Storm Conor will bring severe gales in the far north, but it'll turn colder and clearer with wintry showers later. Elsewhere a cloudy and damp Christmas day, and quite windy.
Amanda Houston has the latest national forecast: