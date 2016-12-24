Jeremy Corbyn warns of 'shocking rise in homelessness' in first Christmas message

Jeremy Corbyn has criticised the "shocking rise in homelessness" in his first Christmas message as Labour leader, warning it can be a time of "increased loneliness and despair".

He said no-one should be on the streets over the festive season, as he paid tribute to "the goodwill and generosity of ordinary people, public service and charity workers".

Mr Corbyn also warned about the pressure on families worrying how they will get through Christmas, as well as lonely pensioners and those going without care.

The Labour leader's Christmas Eve message marks a return to tradition, after he saved his thoughts for the New Year 12 months ago.

Mr Corbyn said: "It's a time of year where many of us get time off, where we spend time with our family and our loved ones.

"But for others, it's a time of increased loneliness and despair.

"On the streets of our cities and towns there has been a shocking rise in homelessness."