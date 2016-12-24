Bus plunges off cliff in Malaysia killing 14

A bus has plunged off a cliff in Malaysia killing 14 people and injuring 16 others.

The accident happened at around 4am on Saturday local time (2000 GMT Friday) when the bus was travelling from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur on the North-South Expressway.

It was not yet known what the caused the bus to skid off the road but initial investigations showed the road was in good condition.

The authorities are still working to verify the identities of the victims.