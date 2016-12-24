- ITV Report
Boko Haram ousted from last major camp in stronghold
Nigeria's army has driven Boko Haram from its last camp in the Islamist militant group's northeastern Sambisa forest stronghold, the country's president has said.
It follows a large-scale offensive by the military in recent weeks to reclaim the vast former colonial game reserve that has been the group's base.
President Muhammadu Buhari said: "I was told by the Chief of Army Staff that the camp fell at about 1:35 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, and that the terrorists are on the run and no longer have a place to hide."
Boko Haram kidnapped almost 300 school girls from Chibok in 2014.
In October, Nigerian officials confirmed the release of 21 girls who were kidnapped two years ago.