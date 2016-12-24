Theresa May calls for unity in first Christmas message

The Prime Minister pointed out that this year has seen much for Britain to celebrate including the Queen's 90th birthday and the successes in Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"And, with our international partners, we must work together to promote trade, increase prosperity and face the challenges to peace and security around the world."

"As we leave the European Union we must seize an historic opportunity to forge a bold new role for ourselves in the world and to unite our country as we move forward into the future.

At a time when families spend time together for the festive break, Mrs May said: "Coming together is also important for us as a country.

In a separate video message to the armed forces the Prime Minister promised to do more to help servicemen and women and their families next year to show them that "this Government is on your side".

Describing Britain's troops as "the finest in the world" Mrs May paid tribute to the 5,000 members of the armed forces who will be away from home this Christmas:

"Just as your commitment to our country is unfaltering, so in return we owe you the same deep commitment and unflinching support. So as I made clear when I met some of your families on Salisbury Plain earlier this year, we will honour the commitments we have made to you."

The commitments mentioned included help with personnel buying their own homes and providing support for their children in school.

Mrs May added that she is aware "there is more" the government can do to help service personnel and she is "determined" that it will be done.

In her message to the nation, Mrs May said that, as the daughter of a vicar, she was aware of the demands placed on those who have to work over Christmas.

She offered her gratitude to health and care workers, emergency services and members of the armed forces who will be separated by duty from their families and friends over Christmas.

Noting the persecution faced by Christians in other parts of the world at Christmas, she voiced her determination "to stand up for the freedom of people of all religions to practise their beliefs in peace and safety".

She concluded her Christmas message with: "Wherever you are this Christmas, I wish you joy and peace in this season of celebration, along with health and happiness in the year ahead."