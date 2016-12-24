Squally showers in the north. Drier and brighter elsewhere.

Another very windy day across northern parts of the UK, especially Scotland, with gales and frequent showers, heavy with hail, thunder and snow over the hills. Much of England and Wales will be mostly dry with sunny spells.

Tonight:

Rain in the northwest to start. It'll turn cloudier, windier and milder across the UK overnight, with rain soon arriving in the north and west. Some hill snow for Scotland.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston has the latest national forecast: