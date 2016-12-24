- ITV Report
Storm Conor expected to wreak further havoc in Scotland over Christmas
Storm Conor is expected to wreak further havoc in Scotland after Storm Barbara battered nothern parts of the country.
Winds are forecast to pick up again on Christmas Day and bring gusts of up to 90mph in some areas on Boxing Day.
An amber "be prepared" warning for strong winds has been put in place for December 26 as the storm passes across the far north of Scotland and the Northern Isles.
The Met Office warned that some bridges could be closed, ferries delayed and power supplies downed, as large waves batter coastal areas.
It follows a second day of disruption as a result of Storm Barbara, which brought gusts of 83mph in some areas.
Power had to be restored to more than 21,000 homes, with north west Scotland and the Western Isles bearing the brunt of high winds and lightning strikes.
Scotland's Transport Minister Humza Yousaf has chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government's resilience committee in preparation for the impacts of Storm Conor.
"As we see the tail end of Storm Barbara, we are now looking towards Boxing Day and the potential impacts of Storm Conor," he said.
"There has been some disruption to power in areas worst affected by the storm but energy companies have been working hard to restore supplies quickly and have been preparing with extra staff, equipment and welfare facilities in place."
Mr Yousaf added: "I can assure the travelling public that our transport operators and trunk road operating companies are working hard to keep services and roads running.
"However, safety is always our top priority, so we are seeing likely to see disruption to ferries and possibly flights to the islands."