Storm Conor expected to wreak further havoc in Scotland over Christmas

Storm Conor is expected to wreak further havoc in Scotland after Storm Barbara battered nothern parts of the country.

Winds are forecast to pick up again on Christmas Day and bring gusts of up to 90mph in some areas on Boxing Day.

An amber "be prepared" warning for strong winds has been put in place for December 26 as the storm passes across the far north of Scotland and the Northern Isles.

The Met Office warned that some bridges could be closed, ferries delayed and power supplies downed, as large waves batter coastal areas.

It follows a second day of disruption as a result of Storm Barbara, which brought gusts of 83mph in some areas.

Power had to be restored to more than 21,000 homes, with north west Scotland and the Western Isles bearing the brunt of high winds and lightning strikes.