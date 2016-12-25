Christmas Day weather: Mild start to the day before winds and rain

Christmas Day will get off to an exceptionally mild start and for many it will remain mild with highs of 13 or 14 Celsius (55F or 57F), but it will also be rather cloudy and windy.

There will be some rain around, mainly in the north-west, though this will edge south-eastwards through the day.

Behind the rain it will turn markedly colder across the north with some showers, which could turn wintry later.

The strongest winds will also be in the north where severe gales or even storm force winds are possible in exposed spots.