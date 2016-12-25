- ITV Report
Four arrested after fight involving 100 breaks out early on Christmas Day
Four people have been arrested after a fight broke out in the early hours of Christmas day involving as many as 100 people.
Coins were thrown at officers and a number of taxi drivers were reportedly intimidated during the hour-long incident in Woking, Surrey Police said.
The suspects were arrested on suspicion of public order offences after police and unit dogs were sent to the scene in Chertsey Road following a call at around 3am.
Police appealed for anyone who may have filmed the fight on their phone to contact them and for witnesses to come forward.