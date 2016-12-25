Archbishop of Canterbury to say 2016 has left world with more fear and division

2016 has left the world "less predictable and certain" and with more "fear and division", the Archbishop of Canterbury will say during his annual Christmas sermon.

The Most Rev Justin Welby will speak of the power of God against the "fear of terror" and the "economies of despair" when he speaks at the Eucharist service at Canterbury Cathedral on Christmas Day.

Rev Welby, who leads the Church of England and the global communion of 85 million Anglican Christians, is also expected to criticise society's shared economic values of progress for not delivering "economic justice".