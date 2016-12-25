- ITV Report
Archbishop of Canterbury to say 2016 has left world with more fear and division
2016 has left the world "less predictable and certain" and with more "fear and division", the Archbishop of Canterbury will say during his annual Christmas sermon.
The Most Rev Justin Welby will speak of the power of God against the "fear of terror" and the "economies of despair" when he speaks at the Eucharist service at Canterbury Cathedral on Christmas Day.
Rev Welby, who leads the Church of England and the global communion of 85 million Anglican Christians, is also expected to criticise society's shared economic values of progress for not delivering "economic justice".
The Archbishop has spoken out on a number of issues during 2016, including the aftermath of various terror attacks, the US election and Britain's exit from the European Union.
- In March he said there was "no one correct Christian view" on Britain's exit from the European Union.
- He used his Easter message to focus on a spate of terror attacks, urging people not to be afraid.
- He said he was "deeply shocked" by the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in June.
- In June he accused former Ukip leader Nigel Farage of "legitimising racism".
- He urged people to "pray for France" in July after a priest was killed during a church siege in Normandy.
- In October he attacked the "demonic" onslaught of Syrian civilians in Aleppo.
- In November he said he was "praying for all the people of the United States" after a "bitter" presidential campaign resulted in victory for Donald Trump.
- On a personal note, he said in April the discovery that Sir Winston Churchill's last private secretary was his biological father was a "complete surprise".
In his Eucharist address Rev Welby will say his experience of seeing those in hardship in 2016 had underlined, not undermined, his faith in God.
The Archbishop will make the address at Canterbury Cathedral at 11am.