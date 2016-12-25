Man charged with deliberately infecting other men with HIV

A man has been charged with deliberately infecting other men with HIV.

Daryll Rowe, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested in Brighton following the allegations earlier this year, but failed to answer bail.

He was later arrested as a result in Wallsend, North Tyneside, after a joint operation by Northumbria Police, Police Scotland and Sussex Police.

Rowe has now been charged with eight counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Northumbria Police said: "Anyone who thinks they may have had a sexual encounter with this man is urged to come forward and anyone with concerns is encouraged to contact their local sexual health services."