Santas skate, waterski and surf as world celebrates Christmas

The Water-Skiing Santa and his Kneeboarding Reindeer staged their 31st annual Christmas Eve performance in the US state of Virginia. Credit: Reuters

Santa Clauses have been seen water-skiing, scuba diving and ice skating as Christmas is celebrated around the world.

Wearers of the famous red suit and white beard have gone underwater, on the water, on ice and dropped presents from a great height in China.

Others have been seen joining in the festive celebrations in Bethlehem, delivering food parcels and hitting the surf in Sydney.

Here's a selection of the best images of the ever-active Father Christmas:

A Santa donned his skating shoes for a spin around New York's Rockefeller Center ice rink. Credit: Reuters
A Palestinian dressed as Santa Claus headed to the celebrations in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Credit: Reuters
A diver dressed in the famous red costume fed animals at a Chinese aquarium in Suzhou. Credit: Reuters
A man with a red hat and authentic white beard helped deliver food to people in Malaga, southern Spain. Credit: Reuters
A man dressed as Santa Claus delivered presents at a great height to tourists in Changsha, China. Credit: Reuters
Children also got in on the fun during Christmas celebrations at a school in India. Credit: Reuters
German tourists Mimi Wiebeling and Pauline Lapetite sported santa hats for a Christmas Day surf at Sydney's Bondi Beach. Credit: Reuters