The Queen pays tribute to those who inspire the nation in Christmas message

The Queen has paid tribute to those who inspire the nation by saving lives, winning sporting medals or impressing through quiet dedication, in her annual Christmas message. Looking back on a year that has seen momentous change with the Brexit vote and national celebrations for her 90th birthday, the Queen highlighted the efforts of these remarkable individuals. In her televised message the Queen said "on our own" we could not solve global problems but the collective effect of many could have a positive impact. She said: "But even with the inspiration of others, it's understandable that we sometimes think the world's problems are so big that we can do little to help. "On our own, we cannot end wars or wipe out injustice, but the cumulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can be bigger than we imagine."

In her message to the nation the Queen singled out for special praise ordinary people like volunteers and carers doing "extraordinary things". She described how Mother Teresa, declared a saint this year by Pope Francis, summed up the contributions of these unsung heroes with the words: "Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love."

Pope Francis is driven through the crowd at the end of a Canoninzation Mass for Mother Teresa in September. Credit: AP

The Queen highlighted one of the major sporting events of the year, the Rio Games, and spoke about the impact the UK's medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, and Commonwealth athletes, were having on the next generation of sportsmen and women. The Queen made reference to her 90th birthday celebrations only to praise the hundreds of charities and organisations which have her as their patron. Many of them had taken part in a special street party in The Mall - the Patron's Lunch - to mark the anniversary.

The Queen meets athletes during a reception for Team GB and ParalympicsGB medallists from Rio at Buckingham Palace in October. Credit: PA

The Christmas address, written by the Queen, ended on a religious note, as she said: "The message of Christmas reminds us that inspiration is a gift to be given as well as received, and that love begins small but always grows." Here is the full transcript of the Queen's Christmas message: