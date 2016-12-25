Thousands evacuated in German city on Christmas Day as authorities diffuse Second World War bomb

Thousands of people in the southern German town of Augsburg have been forced to evacuate their homes on Christmas Day as authorities attempt to disarm a Second World War bomb.

Residents had to leave behind their presents and decorations because authorities said Christmas Day is the best time to diffuse the bomb as there is less traffic, and it is more likely people can stay with relatives.

The bomb was uncovered last week during construction work in Augsburg's historic central district.

Police vans with loudspeakers urged people to leave ahead of a 10am deadline, and schools and sports facilities were opened as shelters.

Christmas morning services at the city's medieval cathedral were also moved to another church.

Around 32,000 homes with 54,000 residents are in the evacuation zone.