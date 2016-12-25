- ITV Report
-
Thousands stranded as powerful Typhoon Nock-Ten hits Philippines
A powerful typhoon hit the eastern Philippines on Christmas Day as millions anticipated celebrating the biggest holiday in Asia's largest Catholic nation.
Typhoon Nock-Ten made landfall on Sunday night in Catanduanes province with winds of 185 kilometres (114 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 255 kph (158 mph).
The typhoon, which had a 500-kilometre (300-mile) rain band, is expected to move westwards across the mountainous southern plank of the Philippines' main island of Luzon after Catanduanes.
It will then likely blow close to the capital Manilla on Monday before beginning its exit towards the South China Sea.
Heavy rainfall, powerful winds and destructive waves threatened heavily populated rural and urban areas, prompting raised typhoon warnings.
Thousands of people were stranded in ports as airlines cancelled flights and ferries were prevented from sailing.
Officials warned of storm surges in coastal villages, flash floods and landslides, and asked villagers to evacuate to safer grounds.
Govenor Miguel Villafuerte of Camarines Sur province, which is in the typhoon's forecast path, offered roast pig in evacuation centres to entice villagers to move to emergency shelters.
"I know it's Christmas...but this is a legit typhoon," Mr Villafuerte tweeted on Christmas Eve. "Please evacuate, we'll be having lechon at evacuation centers."
Camarines Sur officials targeted around 250,000 people for evacuation by Saturday night, but the number of people who responded was initially far below expectations.
In the past 65 years, seven typhoons have struck the Philippines on Christmas Day, according to the government's weather agency.