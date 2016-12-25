Thousands stranded as powerful Typhoon Nock-Ten hits Philippines

A powerful typhoon hit the eastern Philippines on Christmas Day as millions anticipated celebrating the biggest holiday in Asia's largest Catholic nation.

Typhoon Nock-Ten made landfall on Sunday night in Catanduanes province with winds of 185 kilometres (114 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 255 kph (158 mph).

The typhoon, which had a 500-kilometre (300-mile) rain band, is expected to move westwards across the mountainous southern plank of the Philippines' main island of Luzon after Catanduanes.

It will then likely blow close to the capital Manilla on Monday before beginning its exit towards the South China Sea.

Heavy rainfall, powerful winds and destructive waves threatened heavily populated rural and urban areas, prompting raised typhoon warnings.