Boxing Day Hunts 'draw hundreds of thousands' nationwide

Boxing Day hunts have drawn hundreds of thousands of spectators, with supporters claiming events were attended by "as many if not more" than ever before.

With "at least 250,000" gathering at some hunts, pro-hunting group the Countryside Alliance said it was a "great turnout".

Yet anti-blood sports charity the League Against Cruel Sports has suggested that opposition to repealing the ban has ridden steadily since it was introduced in 2005.

Chief executive of the Countryside Alliance and former farmer Tim Bonner told the Press Association: "Frankly, even though it is 11 years on after the ban came into force, it is business as usual and (they are) quite determined they are not going to lie down, they are not going to go away.

"We are seeing a huge amount of support from the rural community."

Mr Bonner added: "I think we would be confident saying there were at least 250,000 out supporting the hunts."

The Hunting Act of 2005 forbids the hunting of animals such as foxes with dogs, but many hunts continue operating within the law by training hounds to follow an artificial scent trail, called "drag hunting".