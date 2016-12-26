Boxing Day rail disruption sees Government accused of 'lack of action'

Tory ministers' handling of the Boxing Day rail standstill is making it much harder for families and friends to visit one another this Christmas break.

In opposition the Tories attacked the Boxing Day rail shutdown. They've now had more than six years to do something about it but haven't.

Their lack of action, even despite the chaos of previous years, gives the impression they don't really care about it at all. The Tory hypocrisy on this issue is astounding.