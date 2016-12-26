Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Boxing Day rail disruption sees Government accused of 'lack of action'

Labour has accused the Government of hypocrisy over the shutdown of Boxing Day services. Credit: PA

Rail passengers across the UK face major disruption on Boxing Day due to planned works over the festive period.

Labour has blamed the Government for a situation that will see large parts of the country unable to travel by train a day after Christmas.

Some operators will only be running a limited number of trains.

Which services are not running?

Rail operators which are not running services on Boxing Day include:

  • Arriva Trains Wales
  • c2C
  • CrossCountry
  • East Midlands
  • Grand Central
  • Great Northern
  • Great Western
  • London Midland
  • Northern Rail
  • South West
  • Thameslink
  • TransPennine Express
  • Virgin

How is Labour blaming the Government?

Labour's shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said the "standstill" on the railways was due to a "lack of action" by the Government.

Rail passengers face significant disruption as a number of lines are closed for engineering work. Credit: PA

He accused the Conservatives of "hypocrisy" for not dealing with the issue in office after attacking Labour while in opposition.

Tory ministers' handling of the Boxing Day rail standstill is making it much harder for families and friends to visit one another this Christmas break.

In opposition the Tories attacked the Boxing Day rail shutdown. They've now had more than six years to do something about it but haven't.

Their lack of action, even despite the chaos of previous years, gives the impression they don't really care about it at all. The Tory hypocrisy on this issue is astounding.

– Labour's shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald

What is the Government's response?

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said the Government had "worked with the rail industry to ensure there are limited services on some franchises" on Boxing Day.

Deciding the level of service on specific days is a matter for train operators. But we know some passengers want to travel on Boxing Day, and that's why we have worked with the rail industry to ensure there are limited services on some franchises on that day, and that the scope for Boxing Day services is considered when we are planning future franchises.

Network Rail and train companies have ensured that a large part of the railway will remain open over the Christmas/New Year period and alternative routes are provided where the lines are closed for essential engineering work, and that these are communicated properly to the public.

– Department for Transport spokeswoman