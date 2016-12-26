- ITV Report
Boxing Day rail disruption sees Government accused of 'lack of action'
Rail passengers across the UK face major disruption on Boxing Day due to planned works over the festive period.
Labour has blamed the Government for a situation that will see large parts of the country unable to travel by train a day after Christmas.
Some operators will only be running a limited number of trains.
Which services are not running?
Rail operators which are not running services on Boxing Day include:
- Arriva Trains Wales
- c2C
- CrossCountry
- East Midlands
- Grand Central
- Great Northern
- Great Western
- London Midland
- Northern Rail
- South West
- Thameslink
- TransPennine Express
- Virgin
How is Labour blaming the Government?
Labour's shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said the "standstill" on the railways was due to a "lack of action" by the Government.
He accused the Conservatives of "hypocrisy" for not dealing with the issue in office after attacking Labour while in opposition.
What is the Government's response?
A Department for Transport spokeswoman said the Government had "worked with the rail industry to ensure there are limited services on some franchises" on Boxing Day.