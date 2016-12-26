Boxing Day shoppers horrified as teenager stabbed in JD Sports

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in front of horrified Boxing Day shoppers in a sports shop in London.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to JD Sports on Mare Street in Hackney at around 2.35pm to reports of a stabbing.

Officers said the victim, who is believed to be a 15-year-old boy, was found outside the shop with stab wounds.

Footage posted on social media by eyewitnesses appeared to show staff at the store attempting to give medical treatment to the teen.

In the footage, a distraught man standing nearby can be heard shouting: "All you kids see this? Do you all see this?

"This is what you're doing - you're killing each other. For what?"

A Met Police spokesman said: "He has been taken to an east London hospital. Officers are waiting for an update on his condition.

"There have been no arrests and inquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information should contact police in Hackney via 101.