- ITV Report
Elderly couple escape fire after lighting candles on Christmas tree
An elderly couple accidentally set their Christmas tree on fire after putting real candles on it.
The pair, aged in their 80s, had been showing their grandchildren a German tradition when the accident happened in West Sussex.
The children escaped unharmed and their grandparents were treated at the scene in Durrington Hill, Worthing, for smoke inhalation before being taken to Worthing Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The bungalow was left gutted and area commander Adrian Murphy of West Sussex Fire and Rescue said it was a "timely reminder" of the dangers posed by naked flames near a Christmas tree.
He said the house was "fully developed in fire" when they got to the scene around five minutes after receiving the call shortly after 1pm on Christmas Day.
He added: "The lady I believe had some German descent and very much it was the German tradition of real candles on a Christmas tree - so if there is one thing we want to get out it is the message that candles and Christmas trees don't mix."
Mr Murphy likened the flammable nature of a Christmas tree to a chip pan, saying they burn ferociously if set ablaze.
He added: "Fortunately no-one has been badly hurt here or killed but they have lost their house out of this which is a really powerful reminder to everybody about candles and Christmas trees."
He said the grandparents may have tried to extinguish the fire themselves with a bucket of water but warned people if they get caught up in a blaze to get out immediately and let the fire brigade handle it.