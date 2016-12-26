Elderly couple escape fire after lighting candles on Christmas tree

An elderly couple accidentally set their Christmas tree on fire after putting real candles on it.

The pair, aged in their 80s, had been showing their grandchildren a German tradition when the accident happened in West Sussex.

The children escaped unharmed and their grandparents were treated at the scene in Durrington Hill, Worthing, for smoke inhalation before being taken to Worthing Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The bungalow was left gutted and area commander Adrian Murphy of West Sussex Fire and Rescue said it was a "timely reminder" of the dangers posed by naked flames near a Christmas tree.

He said the house was "fully developed in fire" when they got to the scene around five minutes after receiving the call shortly after 1pm on Christmas Day.