Four men arrested on suspicion of raping US tourist in New Delhi

Four men have been arrested in India on suspicion of raping a US tourist who visited New Delhi alone earlier this year, local police said.

A tour guide and his associate, a car driver and a hotel worker were arrested after the woman said the men drugged and raped her in a hotel room in April.

The alleged victim also said the men filmed the attack and threatened to make it public if she reported the incident.

The suspects deny the accusations.

The woman returned to the US and registered an email complaint to New Delhi's police commissioner.