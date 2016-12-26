Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

George Michael hit singles: 10 songs that made singer a pop superstar

George Michael, who has died at the age of 53, had seven number one singles in the UK. Credit: PA

George Michael sold more than 100 million albums throughout his career, founded on some of the biggest pop hits of his era.

The singer enjoyed a succession of hit singles with Wham! before his solo career established him individually as an icon of 1980s and 1990s pop.

Here's a selection of the songs that made Michael a superstar:

  • Club Tropicana (1983)

  • Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go (1984)

  • Careless Whisper (1984)

  • Last Christmas (1984)

  • I'm Your Man (1985)

  • Faith (1987)

  • Freedom! 90 (1990)

  • Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me (1991)

  • Jesus To A Child (1996)

  • Fastlove (1996)

