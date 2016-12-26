- ITV Report
George Michael hit singles: 10 songs that made singer a pop superstar
George Michael sold more than 100 million albums throughout his career, founded on some of the biggest pop hits of his era.
The singer enjoyed a succession of hit singles with Wham! before his solo career established him individually as an icon of 1980s and 1990s pop.
Here's a selection of the songs that made Michael a superstar:
- Club Tropicana (1983)
- Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go (1984)
- Careless Whisper (1984)
- Last Christmas (1984)
- I'm Your Man (1985)
- Faith (1987)
- Freedom! 90 (1990)
- Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me (1991)
- Jesus To A Child (1996)
- Fastlove (1996)