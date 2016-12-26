Hundreds embark on peace march from Berlin to Syria to demand end to civil war

Several hundred peace activists have begun what they say will be a months-long protest march from Berlin to war-ravaged Syria to demand an end to conflict in the region.

Demonstrators embarked on the Civil March for Aleppo from Berlin's former Tempelhof Airport on Monday in cold and cloudy weather carrying white flags.

Organisers said they expect to cover around 20 kilometres (12 miles) a day and take about three months to walk through Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Macedonia, Greece and Turkey.

Some will walk part of the way, while others will be invited to join along the route. Marchers are expected to provide their own sleeping equipment and food.