'I was not ready for this:' Status Quo's Francis Rossi on bandmate Rick Parfitt's death

Status Quo's Francis Rossi has spoken of his shock following the death of his bandmate, Rick Parfitt, describing him as "the archetypal rock star".

The veteran musician died on Christmas Evein a Spanish hospital after battling a severe infection due to complications with a pre-existing shoulder injury.

In a statement, Rossi said Parfitt was "one of the originals" who "never lost his joy, his mischievous edge and his penchant for living life at high speed, high volume, high risk".