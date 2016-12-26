Owen Smith still receiving death threats after Labour leadership bid

Former Labour leadership challenger Owen Smith has revealed that he is still receiving death threats after his unsuccessful attempt to replace Jeremy Corbyn this summer.

The Pontypridd MP said he has been on the receiving end of "lots and lots" of threats, but does not regret his decision to challenge Mr Corbyn.

"I had police at my surgery last Friday because of some of the death threats I've had," Mr Smith told The Guardian.

"Some of those are to do with the contest and some of those are to do with other political things I've said."

He added: "Part of the big difference was definitely social media, and the extent to which Jeremy supporters were very, very active, and very aggressive on social media."

Mr Smith also said Mr Corbyn's performance had improved since his re-election.