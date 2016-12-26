Saudi Arabia 'launches fundraising drive for displaced Syrians'

Saudi Arabia has reportedly launched a fundraising campaign for Syrians displaced by the five-year civil war, including evacuees from eastern Aleppo.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz has ordered a relief campaign to be started on Tuesday, and has allocated 100 million riyals (£21 million) to the drive, state news agency SPA reported.

The funds will reportedly be used to set up a camp for refugees and provide food, medicine and blankets for displaced Syrians.

King Salman has also donated 20 million riyals of his own money to the campaign; Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef has donated 10 million; and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has contributed 8 million, SPA said.