- ITV Report
-
Saudi Arabia 'launches fundraising drive for displaced Syrians'
Saudi Arabia has reportedly launched a fundraising campaign for Syrians displaced by the five-year civil war, including evacuees from eastern Aleppo.
King Salman bin Abdulaziz has ordered a relief campaign to be started on Tuesday, and has allocated 100 million riyals (£21 million) to the drive, state news agency SPA reported.
The funds will reportedly be used to set up a camp for refugees and provide food, medicine and blankets for displaced Syrians.
King Salman has also donated 20 million riyals of his own money to the campaign; Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef has donated 10 million; and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has contributed 8 million, SPA said.
Saudi Arabia has been one of the main supporters of rebels fighting to topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whom the Islamic kingdom regards as an ally of its regional arch rival Iran.
More than 11 million Syrians, around half of the population, have been displaced by fighting, and more than 300,000 have been killed.
This month, thousands of Syrian fighters and civilians were evacuated from eastern Aleppo in a week-long operation, after government forces backed by Russia and Iran closed in on their stronghold.