Snow and gusts of 90mph expected as Storm Conor ends mild Christmas
Snow and gusts of 90mph are expected to hit Britain as Storm Conor sweeps in, bringing an end to an "exceptionally mild" Christmas Day.
Festive travellers are being urged to check the latest weather updates before setting off as disruption to travel is likely.
The Met Office issued a yellow "be aware" wind alert for Christmas Day for the Highlands, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.
A gust of 85.5mph was recorded at Scalpay Bridge in the Outer Hebrides on Sunday while at Castlebay in Barra speeds reached 74.9mph, the Western Isles Council said.
Emma Salter from the Met Office said it had been an "exceptionally mild" Christmas, but warned of falling temperatures and difficult conditions on Boxing Day.
She said: "Up in Scotland we have seen some quite strong gusts today already, 60mph winds, and some large waves too.
"That wind is due to strengthen tonight, and coupled with the snow it could be quite a difficult day tomorrow for people trying to get out and about, particularly the ferries and transport networks.
"There is the potential for blizzard conditions temporarily as well in that strong wind and snow."
Christmas Day was mild across the UK, with a high of 15C in Hull and 14.7C in Exeter but temperatures will fall to lows of 6C in parts of northern England, closer to the December average, the forecaster added.
Snow affected several routes in the north east of Scotland while restrictions were put in place on many bridges due to the windy conditions and the Dornoch Bridge was closed.
Alerts are also in place for the north west and north east of England, and Yorkshire and Humber where gusts of around 50-60mph are forecast.