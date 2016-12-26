Snow and gusts of 90mph expected as Storm Conor ends mild Christmas

Snow and gusts of 90mph are expected to hit Britain as Storm Conor sweeps in, bringing an end to an "exceptionally mild" Christmas Day.

Festive travellers are being urged to check the latest weather updates before setting off as disruption to travel is likely.

The Met Office issued a yellow "be aware" wind alert for Christmas Day for the Highlands, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

A gust of 85.5mph was recorded at Scalpay Bridge in the Outer Hebrides on Sunday while at Castlebay in Barra speeds reached 74.9mph, the Western Isles Council said.

Emma Salter from the Met Office said it had been an "exceptionally mild" Christmas, but warned of falling temperatures and difficult conditions on Boxing Day.