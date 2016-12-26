Thousands of bargain-hunters hit shops in Boxing Day sales

Bargain hunters hit the Boxing Day sales today after camping and queuing throughout the night.

Thousands of Britons sat in the cold for hours waiting for the shops to open so they could be first through the doors at opening time.

Determined shoppers stood in winding queues in major shopping centres including in London, Leicester and Birmingham.

They even battled the snow in Edinburgh to nab bargains when the shops opened at dawn.

Almost a quarter of Britons (23%) were expected to shop in the Boxing Day sales, down from 32% last year, according to Barclaycard.

The figures suggest incentive to buy in the sales has weakened after widespread discounting, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday, that continued well into December.