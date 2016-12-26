UK escapes another year without mass-killing terror plot

We have almost done it again.

Despite the constant ‘when-not-if’ warnings about a terrorist spectacular, Britain has made it through an eleventh consecutive year without one.

You will see Nice, Brussels and Berlin mentioned many times in this week’s ‘reviews of the year’.

But the likes of London, Birmingham or Manchester have managed to dodge those grim spots in the newspaper spreads.

Of course, there was a terrorist attack in the UK this year. The killing of MP Jo Cox by a white supremacist was politically motivated and was as terroristic as any slaughter by IS or the IRA.

But indiscriminate, co-ordinated mass killings - the sort that are frequently promised in the jihadisphere - haven’t happened in Britain, despite the slaughter elsewhere in Europe.

Has the threat to the UK from groups like IS been exaggerated? Probably not, given the number of foiled plots each year, and the fact that around 850 British nationals are thought to have travelled to Syria and Iraq to fight with such groups.

But perhaps the willingness of many jihadists to launch attacks in the UK has been overstated.

Yes, pure and unrestrained hatred of the West brings many foreigners to Syria to fight, but a cocktail of factors motivates others too, including opposition to the Assad regime, the appeal of a gangster lifestyle and, so often, mental illness.

And for those who might wish to carry out an attack in Britain, it would be far more difficult to obtain a firearm than it is in much of continental Europe.

The killers in Berlin, Brussels and Paris were armed - a gun forms a key part of the terrorist template of the modern-day attack. But terrorism is about motive not method - and an attack doesn't require a machine gun to cause carnage.

Of course, there are other factors in the UK's favour too. Britain’s well-resourced intelligence agencies have had a series of successes.

They are greatly helped by their experience of dealing with Irish terrorism, and by their relationship with US services as part of the ‘Five Eyes’ group of English-speaking agencies.

MI5, MI6, GCHQ and the British police are doing a relatively good job, according to many of their foreign counterparts. But that sounds less impressive when you consider the comparison offered by broken agencies such as Belgium’s, which is blamed for failing to prevent the Brussels attacks in March.

Then there’s Germany, where the authorities seemed to have privately declared ‘mission accomplished’ having arrested a suspect in the hours after last week's Berlin Christmas market attack: they had arrested the wrong man.

Our luck and the spy agencies’ skills have helped to keep us safe.

But new threats are emerging, old ones evolving.

IS is being hit hard at home in Syria and Iraq, but is still managing to inspire its followers to kill in Europe; the horrors of Aleppo seem likely to enhance the appeal of the jihadist narrative that muslims are being killed and the West doesn't care; then there’s the worrying rise of the far right - identified as a growing threat across Europe.

Despite our experience of 2016 and the ten years that preceded it, a terrible, co-ordinated attack in the UK is still considered to be inevitable.