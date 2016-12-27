Advertisement

Christmas drivers face chaos as M5 is closed due to ice

The Avonmouth Bridge carries the M5 over the River Avon into Somerset Credit: Highways Agency

Christmas motorists faced hours of delays when the M5 was shut in both directions due to ice.

A 20-mile stretch of the road in Somerset was closed around 9am after three crashes were reported.

It reopened at 11.30am after gritters were deployed to de-ice the carriageway between junction 21, near Weston-super-Mare and Junction 18, near Bristol.

Traffic standstills were still being reported at 2pm as diverted vehicles caused congestion.

