Christmas drivers face chaos as M5 is closed due to ice

Christmas motorists faced hours of delays when the M5 was shut in both directions due to ice.

A 20-mile stretch of the road in Somerset was closed around 9am after three crashes were reported.

It reopened at 11.30am after gritters were deployed to de-ice the carriageway between junction 21, near Weston-super-Mare and Junction 18, near Bristol.

Traffic standstills were still being reported at 2pm as diverted vehicles caused congestion.