- ITV Report
-
Employee found dead in House of Fraser department store
Police have launched an investigation after an employee was found dead in a department store in Edinburgh.
The 30-year-old was discovered at the House of Fraser store in Princes Street at 9.15am on Tuesday.
Police have said the man's death is unexplained and next of kin have been informed.
A spokesman for House of Fraser said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our employees at our Frasers store in Edinburgh.
"Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. The cause of death is still being investigated and we are fully supporting the police with their investigations.
"We have decided that Frasers Edinburgh will remain closed today out of respect for the individual and our staff."
He added: "We will be offering full support to our employees over the coming days and weeks."