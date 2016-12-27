Feeling colder as temperatures fall

Low, dazzling winter sunshine but lots of cloud to the north and west. After a freezing, frosty start for many it'll stay cold for many southern spots all day.

This evening temperatures will fall and the frost will reform - a sharp frost through central England and Wales with lows of -4 or -5C again. There'll be the added extra of misty low cloud and fog developing; mostly through Yorkshire into the Midlands, the Welsh boarders, East Anglia and the south east where there'll be dense, freezing fog giving terrible visibility.