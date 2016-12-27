George Michael's partner Fadi Fawaz tells of grief finding star dead in bed

Fans and fellow musicians paid tribute to the pop star whose quiet generosity has become apparent Credit: PA

George Michael's boyfriend has described how he found the star dead in bed on Christmas Day. Writing on Twitter, Fadi Fawaz, who had been in a relationship with Michael since 2011, said of the pop star, "I will never stop missing you".

Fadi Fawaz @fadifawaz Follow ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx

Mr Fawaz told the Daily Telegraph the two had expected to go for Christmas lunch together, and how he had gone round to the house that day to wake him. "I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed," he told the newspaper.

Fans left tributes outside the star's Oxfordshire home Credit: PA

And as fans and fellow musicians paid tribute to Michael, the extent of the pop star's quiet generosity and charitable work has become evident. In one instance, revealed by television presenter Richard Osman, Michael anonymously gave a contestant on Deal of No Deal the money she needed for IVF treatment. It transpired later that the couple had spent years wondering who their mysterious benefactor was. Lynette Gillard, 38, from Bolton, was the apparent recipient. She and her partner Steve Davies had gone on the show in 2008 but did not win enough to fund the treatment outright. She told the Telegraph: "For many years I wondered who would have been so generous and now I know."