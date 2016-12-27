Japanese PM Shinzo Abe joins US president Barack Obama to honour dead at Pearl Harbour

Shinzo Abe, the Japanese prime minister, has honoured the victims of Pearl Harbour, joining US President Barack Obama in a symbolic visit to the site of the devastating surprise attack that sent America into the Second World War.

Although Japanese leaders have visited Pearl Harbour before, Mr Abe is the first to commemorate that dead at the USS Arizona memorial, which is built over the remains of the sunken battleship.

The two leaders commemorated the dead at the memorial, with Mr Abe pledging that Japan would never wage war again.

"We must never repeat the horrors of war again. This is the solemn vow we, the people of Japan, have taken," Mr Abe said.

"To the souls of the servicemen who lie in eternal rest aboard the USS Arizona, to the American people, and to all the peoples around the world, I pledge that unwavering vow here as the prime minister of Japan."