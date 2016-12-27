- ITV Report
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe joins US president Barack Obama to honour dead at Pearl Harbour
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Angus Walker
Shinzo Abe, the Japanese prime minister, has honoured the victims of Pearl Harbour, joining US President Barack Obama in a symbolic visit to the site of the devastating surprise attack that sent America into the Second World War.
Although Japanese leaders have visited Pearl Harbour before, Mr Abe is the first to commemorate that dead at the USS Arizona memorial, which is built over the remains of the sunken battleship.
The two leaders commemorated the dead at the memorial, with Mr Abe pledging that Japan would never wage war again.
"We must never repeat the horrors of war again. This is the solemn vow we, the people of Japan, have taken," Mr Abe said.
"To the souls of the servicemen who lie in eternal rest aboard the USS Arizona, to the American people, and to all the peoples around the world, I pledge that unwavering vow here as the prime minister of Japan."
Both leaders stood solemnly in front of a wall inscribed with the names of those who died in the 1941 attack, and took part in a brief wreath-laying ceremony, followed by a moment of silence. The two then threw flower petals into the water.
Mr Abe's visit comes six months after Mr Obama became the first sitting American president to visit Hiroshima in Japan, where the US dropped an atomic bomb in the hopes of ending the war it started after Pearl Harbour.
More than 2,300 Americans died on December 7, 1941, when more than 300 Japanese fighter planes and bombers attacked the US navy base.
Some 1,000 others were injured.
In the ensuing years, the US jailed almost 120,000 Japanese-Americans, before killing an estimated 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 70,000 in Nagasaki.
Mr Abe did not apologise for the Pearl Harbour attack, nor did Mr Obama apologise at Hiroshima.
However both leaders used their visit to emphasise their aspirations for a nuclear-free future and "strengthen the US-Japan alliance".