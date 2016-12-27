Korean Air staff allowed to 'readily use' Tasers after 'chaotic' flight incident

Korean Air Lines will allow crew members to "readily use stun guns" in cases of in-flight disturbance, following an incident in which US rock musician Richard Marx helped restrain an aggressive passenger.

The South Korean carrier has also said it will beef up security training of crew members.

The airline came in for criticism last week when Marx described on Twitter a "chaotic" incident in which staff had struggled to cope with an aggressive passenger.

Marx, who was travelling between Vietnam and South Korea with his wife Daisy Fuentes, helped restrain the man, using a rope to secure him to his chair.

In a post on Facebook the singer, whose string of hit singles from the 1980s and 90s include 'Right Here Waiting', said the all-female cabin crew had been poorly trained to deal with such situations.