Man found dead with stab wounds in rural lane on Christmas Eve

Mohammed Abdurezek, 31, was discovered in Gibbs Lane in the village of Siston, south Gloucestershire.

A man's body was found in a rural lane with stab wounds on Christmas Eve morning, police said.

Avon and Somerset Police said Mr Abdurezek died of stab wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector James Riccio, who is leading the inquiry, said: "A full investigation is being carried out into the circumstances of this tragic incident in which a man has lost his life.

"As part of our inquiry we're releasing a photograph of Mr Abdurezek in the hope that someone may recognise him and recall having seen him during the past few days.

"While we're at an early stage, we're confident Mr Abdurezek was based in Bristol and had links to a number of other places across the UK, including Swansea and Newcastle.

"Did you know Mr Abdurezek? Do you know where he lived and who he lived with? If you did know him, when did you last see him?

"If you have any information which could help us, or saw or heard anything suspicious in Siston in the 48 hours before his body was discovered, please call us. Every piece of information is important."