Manufacturer issues urgent warning 'not to use our beds'

A manufacturer has issued an urgent safety warning and advised children not to use some of their products "immediately".

Sheffield-based Playtime Beds Ltd released a notice on their website urging customers contact a hotline to see whether their products might be at risk.

The company, which has manufactured and supplied bespoke products since 2011, has currently ceased trading.

They said "potential safety risks" have been identified across their range - from design and manufacture to the way they are assembled.

The products - which include children's cots, beds, twin beds, bunk beds and cabin beds - could lead to "asphyxiation or strangulation, falling, entrapment or crushing".