Mother hikes 26 miles in snowy Grand Canyon to try and save her family

A mother trekked more than 26 miles through the snowy Grand Canyon in a bid to save her family after their car got stuck in the mud.

Karen Klein was on holiday with her husband Eric and her 10-year-old son Isaac when they got into difficulty near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

Their mobile phone GPS recommended a shortcut but the family were unaware the road was closed during the winter and their car got stuck in the mud.

With no phone signal, Klein decided to walk to the nearest main road in the hopes of finding help.

Klein, from Las Vegas, said she'd decided to be the one to go get help because her husband had recently been in an accident.

Outdoorsy and athletic, she thought she could brave the elements herself.

"I said, 'I'll go, I'll just walk up to the main road. I'm a runner,'" Klein told NBC News.

She walked for more than 36 hours with nothing but a small pack of cheerios to eat.