NHS must focus on home care for elderly, nursing chief warns

The NHS needs to focus on treating elderly patients in their own homes rather than in hospital, the Chief Nursing Officer for England has warned.

Jane Cummings of NHS England said too much cash was being pumped into caring for patients in "old and expensive" hospitals, rather in a home setting.

In a letter to the Telegraph, Ms Cummings said a greater emphasis on home care would result in a service that was better catered to a patient's individual needs.

She said: "With more care provided at home, the NHS can spend more cash on patients rather than maintaining old and expensive buildings.

"And more people can be better looked after, with care personalised to their needs."