Police break up illegal rave as 1,000 revellers descend on Dartmoor

Police have broken up an illegal Boxing Day rave which attracted almost 1,000 revellers in Dartmoor.

Three sound rigs had been assembled for the rave in the hamlet of Bellever, near Postbridge in Devon, which began last night.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they issued dispersal orders after growing concerned for the welfare of those who attended - given the freezing temperatures overnight.

The force confirmed the sound systems have since been removed and there have been no arrests.

Some 500 people currently remained at the scene.