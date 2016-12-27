Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Police break up illegal rave as 1,000 revellers descend on Dartmoor

A file photograph of Dartmoor National Park. Credit: PA

Police have broken up an illegal Boxing Day rave which attracted almost 1,000 revellers in Dartmoor.

Three sound rigs had been assembled for the rave in the hamlet of Bellever, near Postbridge in Devon, which began last night.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they issued dispersal orders after growing concerned for the welfare of those who attended - given the freezing temperatures overnight.

The force confirmed the sound systems have since been removed and there have been no arrests.

Some 500 people currently remained at the scene.

Our concerns are both for the people in attendance, and the impact on the local community.

It has been an exceptionally cold night and a few people could be worse for wear, so we will be making sure that this dispersal is done calmly and people only allowed to leave the area when they are fit to do so.

Dispersal orders are now in place and all three sound rigs have been dismantled, we also have traffic police here who will be ensuring drivers are in a fit state and their cars are roadworthy before being allowed to leave the area.

At this time we have had no arrests or any vehicles or sound equipment seized. There are still around 500 people here and we expect this to take a few more hours before all people have left.

I would like to thank the local people of Postbridge for their patience.

– Chief Inspector Richard Hooper-Bennett