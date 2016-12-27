Richard Hammond criticised over icecream 'gay' joke

TV presenter Richard Hammond has come under fire after trying to joke that eating icecream is homosexual.

Speaking to fellow The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson, he said: "It's all right, I don't eat ice cream. It's something to do with being straight."

He made the remark in front of an audience after Clarkson said: "The only problem is that in one of those [a Rolls Royce], you couldn't enjoy a chocolate Magnum ice cream."